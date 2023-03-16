De’Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Sacramento Kings a 117-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Fox scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers.

Domantas Sabonis had his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season — finishing with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — and Sacramento roared back in the second half with hot 3-point shooting.

Malik Monk had 19 points, going 5 for 8 on 3s as the Kings overcame a 10-point half-time deficit to win for the fourth time in five and improve to 9-2 in their last 11.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 33 points and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 11.6 seconds left to cut the Kings’ lead to 114-113. He was fouled by Harrison Barnes and completed a four-point play to tie it.

Zach LaVine added 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Chicago closed it to 113-110 on LaVine’s dunk with 17.8 seconds left. Kessler Edwards hit just one of two free throws after being fouled by DeRozan to give Sacramento a four-point lead with 15.7 to go.