NBA roundup: 76ers end Thunder's six-game win streak

Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-123 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for the 76ers.

Embiid returned after missing Wednesday's loss to Minnesota with hip soreness, helping the 76ers snap a two-game losing streak and end the Thunder's six-game winning streak.

Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 33 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31. Holmgren hit five 3-pointers.

Hawks 136, Wizards 108

Trae Young had 26 points and 10 assists, De'Andre Hunter added 20 points, and Atlanta never trailed en route to handing host Washington its ninth consecutive loss.

The Hawks pulled away in the third quarter. Young hit four of his six shots in the quarter as Atlanta shot 15 of 26 while Washington was held to 8-of-25 shooting, helping the Hawks outscore the Wizards 37-20 in the quarter.

The 28-point margin of the defeat was the most lopsided for Washington this season. Seven Washington players scored in double-figures, but none with more than Jared Butler's 13 points off the bench. Kyle Kuzma finished with 12 points and added team-highs of eight assists and seven rebounds.

Nets 112, Heat 97

Mikal Bridges shook off a slow start and scored 24 points as Brooklyn pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat short-handed Miami in New York.

The Nets, who led most of the way, snapped a three-game losing streak and beat the Heat for the second time in three meetings this season. Bridges missed his first five shots and finished 8-of-19 from the field three nights after tying a career best with 45 points at Atlanta. Cameron Johnson added 19 and 10 rebounds.

The Heat were without Bam Adebayo (hip) and Jimmy Butler (ankle), and lost Haywood Highsmith early in the fourth when he injured his back on a collision with teammate Jamal Cain. Caleb Martin scored a season-high 22 points off the bench and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 as Miami finished 2-3 on a five-game road trip.

Lakers 121, Cavaliers 115

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds to help visiting Los Angeles to a win against Cleveland.

LeBron James scored 22 points, Max Christie had 12 points and D'Angelo Russell finished with 10 points for the Lakers, who have won four of their past five games. Los Angeles also received solid bench contributions, as Austin Reaves had 15 points and 10 assists, Christian Wood scored 13 points and Jaxson Hayes added 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Evan Mobley scored 18 points for the Cavaliers, who had won four of their past five. Cleveland also received solid production from its bench, as Georges Niang contributed 13 points and Craig Porter added 11.

Jazz 105, Pelicans 100

Collin Sexton scored 15 points in the second half and short-handed Utah snapped a four-game losing streak by rallying to beat New Orleans in Salt Lake City.

Rookie Keyonte George scored 15 points, including clutch free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining, to go with six rebounds and five assists as Utah won for only the third time in 11 games. Kelly Olynyk contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Zion Williamson, who led the Pelicans to a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers late Friday night, continued his pattern of sitting out the second night of back-to-back sets.

Clippers 107, Mavericks 88

Paul George scored 25 points and Terance Mann added a season-high 17 as Los Angeles turned in a dominant performance to beat visiting Dallas.

Norman Powell had 15 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, which never trailed after the game's opening minutes and won for the fourth time in its last five games. Ivica Zubac added 11 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points to lead Dallas, which trailed by as many as 24 in the third quarter and lost for the third time in its last four games. Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 12.