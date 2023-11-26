MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA roundup: 76ers end Thunder's six-game win streak

Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-123 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 15:33 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts. | Photo Credit: AP

Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-123 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for the 76ers.

Embiid returned after missing Wednesday's loss to Minnesota with hip soreness, helping the 76ers snap a two-game losing streak and end the Thunder's six-game winning streak.

Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 33 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31. Holmgren hit five 3-pointers.

Hawks 136, Wizards 108

Trae Young had 26 points and 10 assists, De'Andre Hunter added 20 points, and Atlanta never trailed en route to handing host Washington its ninth consecutive loss.

The Hawks pulled away in the third quarter. Young hit four of his six shots in the quarter as Atlanta shot 15 of 26 while Washington was held to 8-of-25 shooting, helping the Hawks outscore the Wizards 37-20 in the quarter.

The 28-point margin of the defeat was the most lopsided for Washington this season. Seven Washington players scored in double-figures, but none with more than Jared Butler's 13 points off the bench. Kyle Kuzma finished with 12 points and added team-highs of eight assists and seven rebounds.

Nets 112, Heat 97

ALSO READ
NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards

Mikal Bridges shook off a slow start and scored 24 points as Brooklyn pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat short-handed Miami in New York.

The Nets, who led most of the way, snapped a three-game losing streak and beat the Heat for the second time in three meetings this season. Bridges missed his first five shots and finished 8-of-19 from the field three nights after tying a career best with 45 points at Atlanta. Cameron Johnson added 19 and 10 rebounds.

The Heat were without Bam Adebayo (hip) and Jimmy Butler (ankle), and lost Haywood Highsmith early in the fourth when he injured his back on a collision with teammate Jamal Cain. Caleb Martin scored a season-high 22 points off the bench and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 as Miami finished 2-3 on a five-game road trip.

Lakers 121, Cavaliers 115

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds to help visiting Los Angeles to a win against Cleveland.

LeBron James scored 22 points, Max Christie had 12 points and D'Angelo Russell finished with 10 points for the Lakers, who have won four of their past five games. Los Angeles also received solid bench contributions, as Austin Reaves had 15 points and 10 assists, Christian Wood scored 13 points and Jaxson Hayes added 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Evan Mobley scored 18 points for the Cavaliers, who had won four of their past five. Cleveland also received solid production from its bench, as Georges Niang contributed 13 points and Craig Porter added 11.

Jazz 105, Pelicans 100

Collin Sexton scored 15 points in the second half and short-handed Utah snapped a four-game losing streak by rallying to beat New Orleans in Salt Lake City.

Rookie Keyonte George scored 15 points, including clutch free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining, to go with six rebounds and five assists as Utah won for only the third time in 11 games. Kelly Olynyk contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Zion Williamson, who led the Pelicans to a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers late Friday night, continued his pattern of sitting out the second night of back-to-back sets.

Clippers 107, Mavericks 88

Paul George scored 25 points and Terance Mann added a season-high 17 as Los Angeles turned in a dominant performance to beat visiting Dallas.

Norman Powell had 15 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, which never trailed after the game's opening minutes and won for the fourth time in its last five games. Ivica Zubac added 11 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points to lead Dallas, which trailed by as many as 24 in the third quarter and lost for the third time in its last four games. Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 12.

Related Topics

NBA /

Philadelphia 76ers /

Oklahoma City Thunder /

Joel Embiid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: 76ers end Thunder's six-game win streak
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; KL Rahul stays at Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag loses first game 19-21 to World no. 1 Liang-Chang
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami, the good samaritan - shares video after helping road accident victim in Nainital
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United boss Ten Hag says season schedule tests players’ limits
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA roundup: 76ers end Thunder's six-game win streak
    Reuters
  2. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards
    Reuters
  3. Yao Ming vows to support China players after online abuse
    AFP
  4. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Golden State Warriors’ Chris Paul ejected in 115-123 loss against Phoenix Suns
    Reuters
  5. NBA In-Season roundup: Cavs recovers, tops 76ers in OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: 76ers end Thunder's six-game win streak
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; KL Rahul stays at Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag loses first game 19-21 to World no. 1 Liang-Chang
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami, the good samaritan - shares video after helping road accident victim in Nainital
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United boss Ten Hag says season schedule tests players’ limits
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment