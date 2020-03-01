NBA Roundup: Lakers' winning streak ended, Rockets edge Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game winning streak was snapped in the NBA, while the Houston Rockets won a thriller on Saturday. The Lakers were handed their 13th defeat of the season in a 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James had a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists and Anthony Davis contributed 15 points, but the Lakers fell.

Ja Morant (27 points and 14 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (22 points and 20 rebounds) led the Grizzlies. The Rockets edged the Boston Celtics 111-110 in an overtime thriller. Russell Westbrook was the star with 41 points for the Rockets, who were forced to OT by Jaylen Brown's buzzer-beating three in regulation.

- Young, Dragic shine -

Trae Young's 25 points and 15 assists helped the Atlanta Hawks past the Portland Trail Blazers 129-117. Goran Dragic's double-double of 19 points and 10 assists saw the Miami Heat edge the Brooklyn Nets 116-113.

Mitchell Robinson went 11-of-16 from the field for 23 points, plus had 10 rebounds, off the bench as the New York Knicks recorded a 125-115 win over the Chicago Bulls.

- Bad Bradley -

Avery Bradley went two-of-eight from the field for just six points in 21 minutes in the Lakers' loss.

- Brown brilliance -

The Celtics fell short in OT, but Brown's three to force it was superb.

- Saturday's results - New York Knicks 125-115 Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks 129-117 Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat 116-113 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 113-104 Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies 105-88 Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets 111-110 Boston Celtics

San Antonio Spurs 114-113 Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors 115-99 Phoenix Suns

- Lakers at Pelicans -

James and the Lakers (45-13) will get a chance to bounce back against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (26-33) on Sunday.