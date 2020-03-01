More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Roundup: Lakers' winning streak ended, Rockets edge Celtics The Memphis Grizzlies ended the Los Angeles Lakers' winning run in the NBA, while Houston Rockets won a thriller against Boston Celtics. Dejan Kalinic 01 March, 2020 11:31 IST Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 01 March, 2020 11:31 IST The Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game winning streak was snapped in the NBA, while the Houston Rockets won a thriller on Saturday. The Lakers were handed their 13th defeat of the season in a 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James had a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists and Anthony Davis contributed 15 points, but the Lakers fell.Ja Morant (27 points and 14 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (22 points and 20 rebounds) led the Grizzlies. The Rockets edged the Boston Celtics 111-110 in an overtime thriller. Russell Westbrook was the star with 41 points for the Rockets, who were forced to OT by Jaylen Brown's buzzer-beating three in regulation.- Young, Dragic shine -Trae Young's 25 points and 15 assists helped the Atlanta Hawks past the Portland Trail Blazers 129-117. Goran Dragic's double-double of 19 points and 10 assists saw the Miami Heat edge the Brooklyn Nets 116-113.READ | NBA Roundup: Giannis' Bucks silence Thunder, Zion makes history Mitchell Robinson went 11-of-16 from the field for 23 points, plus had 10 rebounds, off the bench as the New York Knicks recorded a 125-115 win over the Chicago Bulls.- Bad Bradley -Avery Bradley went two-of-eight from the field for just six points in 21 minutes in the Lakers' loss.- Brown brilliance -The Celtics fell short in OT, but Brown's three to force it was superb.- Saturday's results -New York Knicks 125-115 Chicago BullsAtlanta Hawks 129-117 Portland Trail BlazersMiami Heat 116-113 Brooklyn NetsIndiana Pacers 113-104 Cleveland CavaliersMemphis Grizzlies 105-88 Los Angeles LakersHouston Rockets 111-110 Boston CelticsSan Antonio Spurs 114-113 Orlando MagicGolden State Warriors 115-99 Phoenix Suns- Lakers at Pelicans -James and the Lakers (45-13) will get a chance to bounce back against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (26-33) on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos