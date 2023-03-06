NBA wrap: Immanuel Quickley scores 38 as New York Knicks beats Boston Celtics

Immanuel Quickley had 38 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists as the visiting New York Knicks extended its winning streak to nine games by beating the Boston Celtics 131-129 in double overtime on Sunday.

Quickley made 15 of 28 field-goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, and played 55 minutes. Julius Randle added 31 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who also received 29 points and 11 rebounds from RJ Barrett.

Jayson Tatum had 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who have lost their last two home games. Jaylen Brown tossed in 29 points, and Al Horford finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Boston had a chance to win the game, but Horford’s 3-pointer was off the mark as the final buzzer sounded.

The Celtics trailed 113-110 after two Randle free throws with 16.2 seconds remaining in regulation, but Brown tied the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 12.9 seconds left. The Knicks failed to get a shot off on their final possession. Boston took a 121-119 lead on a Horford 3-pointer in the first overtime, but Quickley scored with 13 seconds left to tie the game and force a second OT.

Also Read Kevin Durant dazzles as Phoenix Suns sinks Dallas Mavericks

Clippers 135, Grizzlies 129

Paul George scored 42 points with 11 rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard added 34 points with 10 rebounds as Los Angeles was able to lean on its stars to earn a victory against visiting Memphis to end a five-game losing streak.

Eric Gordon added 17 points, and Mason Plumlee had 15 as the Clippers won despite giving up 51 points in the third quarter alone as an 11-point lead turned into a 15-point deficit heading into the final frame. Russell Westbrook had nine points and six assists as he won for the first time in a Clippers uniform.

Desmond Bane scored 30 points, and Tyus Jones added 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies lost without Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

Bucks 117, Wizards 111

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points and a season-best 13 assists with 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Milwaukee to a victory over host Washington.

Jevon Carter added 20 points off the bench as the Bucks were victorious one night after seeing their 16-game winning streak snapped. Bradley Beal had 33 points, and nine rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards.

Beal’s three-point play pulled the Wizards within 101-100 with 5:03 remaining. Joe Ingles made a corner 3-pointer to give Milwaukee a 108-104 lead with 2:37 left. Beal’s basket brought Washington within two before Grayson Allen drained a trey to give the Bucks a 111-106 edge with 1:24 remaining. Jrue Holiday scored a basket 14 seconds later and added two free throws to make it a nine-point margin as Milwaukee closed it out.

Pacers 125, Bulls 122

Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer from 30 feet out with 2.7 seconds remaining, and visiting Indiana withstood a late charge by Chicago to earn a win.

Haliburton had 11 assists and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range for Indiana, which won the season series against Chicago 3-1 after Nikola Vucevic missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Bennedict Mathurin scored 17 points, Myles Turner added 16, and Chris Duarte had 15 for Indiana. Oshae Brissett and Jordan Nwora scored 10 points apiece, and T.J. McConnell had nine points and six assists.

Chicago lost despite a stellar effort by Zach LaVine, who made five 3-pointers and finished with 42 points. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Patrick Williams added 14, Vucevic had 12 points and nine rebounds and Alex Caruso scored 10 points.

Also Read NBA investigating Ja Morant over gun video

Nets 102, Hornets 86

Mikal Bridges scored 33 points as Brooklyn led most of the way in a victory over Charlotte in New York.

The Nets followed up their stirring comeback from a 28-point deficit on Friday in Boston by leading for the final 43:36 and leading by as many as 37 points before withstanding a slight Charlotte charge in the fourth. Spencer Dinwiddie added 24 points as the Nets moved 2 1/2 games ahead of seventh-place Miami in the East. Joe Harris contributed 12 points, and Cameron Johnson chipped in 11.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points for Charlotte, which dropped its third straight. Terry Rozier added 16 points but shot 5-for-17 as the Hornets shot 37.5 per cent.