NBA: Joel Embiid puts up 35 as 76ers run past Knicks

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New York Knicks 119-108 on Friday.

Embiid’s three-point play with 1:36 remaining extended the Sixers’ lead to 114-108. Tyrese Maxey then dropped in a 3-pointer with 1:09 left to put the Sixers ahead by nine.

Embiid, Maxey and Harden lead the @sixers to victory!@JoelEmbiid: 35 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST@TyreseMaxey: 27 PTS, 3 STL, 5 3PM@JHarden13: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/jPDOFrTPY1 — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2023

Maxey finished with 27 points off the bench, James Harden had 20 points and 12 assists and Georges Niang contributed 13 points for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak with an 8-0 run to close the game. Tobias Harris also chipped in with 12 points.

New York’s All-Star Julius Randle amassed 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson added 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

RJ Barrett added 19 points and Immanuel Quickley had 13 for the Knicks, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Knicks had closed within 111-108 with 2:28 left when Brunson scored in the lane.

Early in the fourth quarter, Harden and Maxey hit consecutive 3-pointers and the Sixers went ahead 100-95.

Randle hit a jumper with 6:10 remaining and the Knicks trailed 106-103.

Niang then made a trey and the Sixers went back ahead by six.

Embiid found Harris cutting to the basket and he dunked for a 111-103 advantage with 3:17 to go.

In the third quarter, Brunson knocked down a tough turnaround jumper in the lane and the Knicks pulled ahead 78-68 with 7:55 remaining.

The Sixers closed within 86-81 when Harden hit a layup and then Maxey stole the inbounds pass and made a 3-pointer in a stirring sequence.

Embiid scored the game’s next six points to put Philadelphia up by one, and the 76ers were on top 93-92 at the end of the third.

Jericho Sims threw down a dunk with 3:08 left in the second quarter for a 59-47 Knicks lead.

P.J. Tucker responded with a 3-pointer on the Sixers’ next possession.

The Knicks shot 27-for-45 (60 percent) in the first half and held a 65-59 advantage at the break.

Embiid kept the Sixers close with 19 first-half points. The Sixers missed 15 of their 20 shots from 3-point territory.

Brunson set a career high for points in a quarter with 20 as the Knicks surged to a 36-28 lead at the end of the first.