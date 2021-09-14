Basketball

Shireen Limaye to lead India in FIBA Women's Asia Cup basketball tournament

The Indian team is placed in Group A alongside Japan, Korea and New Zealand.

BENGALURU 14 September, 2021 22:23 IST

FILE PHOTO: India's Shireen Limaye in action.   -  The Hindu

Shireen Limaye will lead the Indian team in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup basketball tournament, scheduled to commence in Amman, Jordan, on September 27.

The squad:
Shireen Limaye (captain), Madhu Kumari, Sruthi Arvind, S. Pushpa, P.U. Navaneetha, S. Sathiya, M. Nishanthi, Vaishnavi Yadav, Sreekala Rani, Anumaria, Stephy Nixon, S.M. Sahana

Head Coach: Zoran Visic

Coaches: Srinivas Murthy and M. Meenalatha

Physiotherapist: Ahana Puranik

Accompanying referee: R. Rakesh

