Basketball Basketball Shireen Limaye to lead India in FIBA Women's Asia Cup basketball tournament The Indian team is placed in Group A alongside Japan, Korea and New Zealand. Team Sportstar BENGALURU 14 September, 2021 22:23 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Shireen Limaye in action. - The Hindu Team Sportstar BENGALURU 14 September, 2021 22:23 IST Shireen Limaye will lead the Indian team in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup basketball tournament, scheduled to commence in Amman, Jordan, on September 27.The Indian team is placed in Group A alongside Japan, Korea and New Zealand.The squad:Shireen Limaye (captain), Madhu Kumari, Sruthi Arvind, S. Pushpa, P.U. Navaneetha, S. Sathiya, M. Nishanthi, Vaishnavi Yadav, Sreekala Rani, Anumaria, Stephy Nixon, S.M. SahanaHead Coach: Zoran Visic Coaches: Srinivas Murthy and M. Meenalatha Physiotherapist: Ahana PuranikAccompanying referee: R. Rakesh Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :