NBA Playoffs: Stephen Curry vs LeBron James win-loss, head-to-head record, stats

Stephen Curry hit a game-seven record 50 points against the Sacramento Kings to make sure Golden State Warriors advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

NBA Playoffs 2023 Semifinals Schedule

The Warriors will take on Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, setting up the latest chapter in the storied rivalry between Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

The duo has taken on each other in the Playoffs four times, all in the NBA FInals. Once Curry and LeBron have faced off in the Play-In tournament.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN NBA PLAYOFFS

Played: 22 | Stephen Curry: 15 | LeBron James: 7

Not only does Curry have the edge in the head-to-head record, he has also won three of the four Finals series against LeBron.

The Play-In Tournament game between the two, played in 2021 for the same teams, was won by Lakers 103-100.

Here is the full list of results:

Golden State Warriors 4-2 Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015 Warriors 108-100 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 26 | LeBron - 44 Warriors 93-95 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 19 | LeBron - 39 Warriors 91-96 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 27 | LeBron - 40 Warriors 103-82 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 22 | LeBron - 20 Warriors 104-91 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 37 | LeBron - 40 Warriors 104-97 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 25 | LeBron - 32

Cleveland Cavaliers 4-3 Golden State Warriors - 2016 Warriors 104-89 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 11 | LeBron - 23 Warriors 110-77 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 18 | LeBron - 19 Warriors 90-120 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 19 | LeBron - 32 Warriors 108-97 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 38 | LeBron - 25 Warriors 97-112 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 25 | LeBron - 41 Warriors 101-115 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 30 | LeBron - 41 Warriors 89-93 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 17 | LeBron - 27

Golden State Warriors 4-1 Cleveland Cavaliers - 2017 Warriors 113-91 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 28 | LeBron - 28 Warriors 132-113 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 32 | LeBron - 29 Warriors 118-113 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 26 | LeBron - 39 Warriors 116-137 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 14 | LeBron - 31 Warriors 129-120 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 34 | LeBron - 41

Golden State Warriors 4-0 Cleveland Cavaliers - 2018 Warriors 124-114 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 29 | LeBron - 51 Warriors 122-103 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 33 LeBron - 29 Warriors 110-102 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 11 | LeBron - 33 Warriors 108-85 Cavaliers Points: Curry - 37 | LeBron - 23

STATS IN NBA PLAYOFFS