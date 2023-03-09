Basketball

Memphis big man Steven Adams out at least a few more weeks

Adams hurt the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on January 22 in a game against Phoenix when diving for a loose ball in the final seconds.

MEMPHIS 09 March, 2023 21:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Adams was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds when he was injured and averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

FILE PHOTO: Adams was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds when he was injured and averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Memphis center Steven Adams will be out for a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee, the team said on Thursday.

Initially, the Grizzlies said he would miss three to five weeks. But Adams had a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will “be reevaluated in approximately four weeks,” the team said in a statement.

Adams was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds when he was injured and averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are also without guard Ja Morant, who will not face charges in Colorado related to a livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. The team said on Wednesday that the earliest Morant could play is March 17 at San Antonio — and there’s no guarantee that’ll happen.

