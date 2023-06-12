Newly launched Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League attracts more than 300 budding hoopsters

Published : Jun 12, 2023 15:25 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

In a first-of-its-kind, a women’s basketball league was launched titled ‘Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League’ which will see budding hoopsters of the country get an opportunity to rub shoulders with some big names in a 5X5 Pro Basketball League featuring six teams.

The first try-out was conducted in Noida and the second try-out was conducted in Dream Basketball Academy – DBA in Hyderabad on June 9 and 10.

The two-day try-out was a huge success with over 300 athletes turning up for the same. The selectors included retired basketball coaches of Sports Authority of India (SAI) H. Parmeshwar and Jagat Narayan Nehra. The selected athletes signed a professional contract with EWPBL. The league will attract top players and coaches from across India.

“The talent that we saw in Hyderabad was outstanding. We are extremely pleased with the response we got. To be honest, we didn’t expect such a huge turnout. Even the athletes who came were very talented and passionate about the game. We wanted to provide a platform for players to showcase their talents and skills. Our aim is to elevate the game of basketball in India,” CEO of Elite Pro Basketball League, Sunny Bhandarkar, said.

Parmeshwar said, “The vision of Elite Women’s Pro Basketball is great. They are not only giving a platform to young athletes to make a carrier in basketball but also promoting the sport in India. The athletes who came for the try-outs were good and we have selected the best from them.”

Nehra, said that this was the need of the hour if the sport should improve. “I am very happy to see the talent that came for the try-outs.”