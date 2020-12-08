Boxing federation elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Boxing Federation of India elections have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were to be conducted at the federation's December 18 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM was to take place at the federation headquarters in Gurugram but “a majority of the State associations” sought a postponement citing the pandemic. The elections were originally scheduled in September but were put off due to the pandemic even at that time.

ALSO READ | Mayweather to fight Logan Paul

“State associations of BFI have written to the Ld. Returning Officer, Justice Rajesh Tandon, appointed to conduct the elections requesting the Ld RO to postpone the elections due to the ongoing pandemic,” BFI president Ajay Singh stated in a letter sent across to presidents and secretaries of all affiliated states and units of the body.

The BFI needs to get its elections done by the end of this year to regain recognition from the sports ministry.

“The learned RO considered their request and has recommended that the AGM and elections be postponed. This has also been confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association. The BFI AGM and elections, which were scheduled to be held on 18.12.2020, are now postponed. The date for holding the AGM and elections of BFI will be intimated separately,” he added.

Ajay was being challenged by former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar for the president’s post. He filed his nomination papers on December 2 after being included in the BFI electoral college.

Ajay took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association.