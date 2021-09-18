National Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Sachin sail into quarterfinals

Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB) Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) beat Chhattisgarh’s Sahil in the pre-quarter final with a unanimous 5-0 win at the 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka on Saturday.

Hussamuddin, the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, will face Rushikesh Goud of Maharashtra tomorrow.

In the other round of 16 match in the 57kg category, Haryana’s Sachin comfortably won 5-0 against Manipur’s Jobison Yengkokpam to book his berth in the quarterfinal. On Friday, the 2021 World Youth Champion Sachin had caused a huge upset by defeating World Championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri of the Railways.

Goa’s Roshan Zamir (54kg) defeated Suraj Bhan Singh of Rajasthan 3-2 in one of the closest bouts of the day, while Rajasthan’s Bhim Pratap Singh (51kg) and Delhi’s Rohit Mor (57kg) progressed into the quarterfinals with identical 5-0 victories on the fourth day of the Championships.

In the 60kg match, Tripura’s Parvinder Poonia beat Prabhu Murali of Tamil Nadu 5-0.

Chandigarh’s Aman (67 kg) and Sachin (71kg) impressed everyone with their attacking boxing as both claimed Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) wins in the second round and sailed into the quarters, defeating Orissa’s SR Sahoo Uttarakhand’s Devender Singh, respectively.

The gold medallists of the ongoing championships, which will go on till September 21, will earn themselves a berth in the upcoming 2021 AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships which is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6.