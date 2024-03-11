MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris Olympic quota

Nishant Dev entered the men’s 71kg quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier after beating Christos Karaitis of Greece by a unanimous 5-0 margin.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 10:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian boxer Nishant Dev.
FILE PHOTO: Indian boxer Nishant Dev. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian boxer Nishant Dev. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after he registered a dominant victory over Christos Karaitis of Greece to enter the 71kg quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The 23-year-old, who won the featherweight bronze at the World Championships last year, continued his rich vein of form, as he out-punched Karaitis by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday.

With the qualifying tournament offering four quota places in the men’s 71kg weight class, Dev needs to win his quarterfinal on Monday to seal his passage for Paris Games and earn the fifth 2024 Olympic quota for India and the first in the men’s category in boxing.

However, Dev, who is vying to compete in his debut Olympic, will have his task cut out as he faces a tough opponent in 2021 World Championship silver medallist Omari Jones of the USA in the last eight round on Monday.

The Haryana boxer is the only Indian boxer out of the nine-member contingent who is still in the fray for a quota.

All others, including 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) crashed out after losing their opening bouts.

Four Indians -- Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) -- have so far secured Paris quotas at the Asian Games last year.

The remaining Indian boxers will get a final chance to seal their passage to Paris during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify from the Bangkok meet.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nishant Dev /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: VID 71/4, trails by 153 runs; Thakare frustrates MUM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  4. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACKO Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
  2. Gabriels desperate for a fight against Shields
    Stan Rayan
  3. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion, crashes out
    PTI
  4. Alvarez to put undisputed middleweight title on line against Munguia
    AFP
  5. Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with second-round knockout
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: VID 71/4, trails by 153 runs; Thakare frustrates MUM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  4. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACKO Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment