Olympian boxer Sakti Mazumdar passes away

Boxer Sakti Mazumdar, who was part of the Indian team in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, passed away after suffering a heart attack in Kolkata on Friday. He was 90.



Mazumdar competed in the men's flyweight event at the Helsinki Games and won against Vietnam's Nguyen Van Cua by walkover, but was later defeated by South Korea's Han Soo-ann.

A student of Ajoy Sinha, Mazumdar was a two-time national champion in the flyweight category. In his early days, Mazumdar had a record of KO wins. After quitting the sport, Mazumdar was involved in coaching.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform you that Mr Shakti Mazumdar passed away at Ballygunge, West Bengal today," Asit Banerjee, President of Bengal Amateur Boxing Federation (BABF), said in a release.