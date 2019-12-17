Fury names Javan 'Sugar' Hill as trainer ahead of anticipated Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has appointed Javan 'Sugar' Hill as his trainer ahead of an anticipated rematch with heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury split from Ben Davison on Sunday and announced Hill, the nephew of the late famed trainer Emanuel Steward, will prepare him for a second meeting with WBC champion Wilder, which is expected to take place in February.

The 31-year-old worked with Steward as a young prospect in 2010 at the Kronk Gym in Detroit, for which Hill is now a figurehead.

Alongside a photo of himself with Hill, Steward and former world champion Andy Lee, Fury posted on Instagram: "Getting the old team back up and running … LET THE GAMES BEGIN."

Fury and Wilder fought out a controversial draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles last December.

The former unified heavyweight champion has since claimed victories over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin to improve his record to 29-0-1.