More Sports Chess Chess Aimchess US rapid online chess: Vidit Gujrathi tosses away winning start Vidit Gujrathi blew away a good start and slipped to joint ninth place with two points after five preliminary rounds of Aimchess US rapid online chess tournament. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 29 August, 2021 19:18 IST File picture of Vidit Gujrathi. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 29 August, 2021 19:18 IST Vidit Gujrathi blew away a good start and slipped to joint ninth place with two points after five preliminary rounds of Aimchess US rapid online chess tournament.After beating Dutchman Jorden van Foreest in the opening round, Vidit drew with favourite Magnus Carlsen (Norway), lost to Wesley So (USA), drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) and signed off with a loss to Le Quang Liem (Vietnam).READ: Vidit Gujrathi returns to Champions Chess TourVidit needs to be among the top-eight after 15 rounds of league games to enter the quarterfinals.Armenia’s Levon Aronian led with four points, followed by Carlsen and Russia’s Vladislav Artemiev at 3.5 points. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :