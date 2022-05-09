More Sports Chess Chess Arjun Erigaisi ties for second spot in TePe Sigeman round-robin chess tournament USA’s Hans Moke Niemann won the title with five points after drawing the final round with Dutchman Jorden van Foreest. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 09 May, 2022 21:46 IST File Photo of Arjun Erigaisi. - Debasish Bhaduri Rakesh Rao New Delhi 09 May, 2022 21:46 IST Arjun Erigaisi (4 points) played out a 59-move draw with David Navara in the seventh and final round to finish tied-second in the TePe Sigeman round-robin chess tournament in Malmo, Sweden, on Monday.In Sunday’s sixth round, Arjun split the point with Michael Adams in 40 moves.USA’s Hans Moke Niemann won the title with five points after drawing the final round with Dutchman Jorden van Foreest.The resultsSeventh round: David Navara (Cze) drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Michael Adams (Eng) bt Saleh Salem (UAE); Jorden van Foreest (Ned) drew with Hans Moke Niemann (USA); Nils Grandelius (Swe) drew with Alexei Shirov (Esp). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :