Arjun Erigaisi ties for second spot in TePe Sigeman round-robin chess tournament

Arjun Erigaisi (4 points) played out a 59-move draw with David Navara in the seventh and final round to finish tied-second in the TePe Sigeman round-robin chess tournament in Malmo, Sweden, on Monday.

In Sunday’s sixth round, Arjun split the point with Michael Adams in 40 moves.

USA’s Hans Moke Niemann won the title with five points after drawing the final round with Dutchman Jorden van Foreest.



The results

Seventh round: David Navara (Cze) drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Michael Adams (Eng) bt Saleh Salem (UAE); Jorden van Foreest (Ned) drew with Hans Moke Niemann (USA); Nils Grandelius (Swe) drew with Alexei Shirov (Esp).