Chess

National U-14 chess receives massive response, 56 share lead

628 players completed three rounds and created a record of sorts in the open section of the National U-14 online rapid chess tournament.

New Delhi 16 June, 2021 20:03 IST

Ishaan Das caused the biggest upset of the day by beating fifth seed Aayush Bhattacharya in the first round.   -  REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The open section of the National under-14 online rapid chess championship on Wednesday created a record of sorts when 628 players completed three rounds.

Only four players, from the top-10 seeds, managed to be part of the 56-player leaders’ group.

Ishaan Das caused the biggest upset of the day by beating fifth seed Aayush Bhattacharya in the first round.

Eight more rounds remain.

