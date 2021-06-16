Chess Chess National U-14 chess receives massive response, 56 share lead 628 players completed three rounds and created a record of sorts in the open section of the National U-14 online rapid chess tournament. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 16 June, 2021 20:03 IST Ishaan Das caused the biggest upset of the day by beating fifth seed Aayush Bhattacharya in the first round. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Rakesh Rao New Delhi 16 June, 2021 20:03 IST The open section of the National under-14 online rapid chess championship on Wednesday created a record of sorts when 628 players completed three rounds.Only four players, from the top-10 seeds, managed to be part of the 56-player leaders’ group.READ| Adhiban, Arjun, Gukesh set for Champions Tour debut Ishaan Das caused the biggest upset of the day by beating fifth seed Aayush Bhattacharya in the first round.Eight more rounds remain. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :