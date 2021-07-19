Chess World Cup: Adhiban beats Vidit; Harikrishna, Nihal exit

B. Adhiban hit back against Vidit Gujrathi to force the tie-break games while R. Praggnanandhaa lost the second game against Michael Kransekow in the third round of chess World Cup on Monday.

P. Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and D. Harika drew their must-win games and were eliminated.

The results (involving Indians): Third round (Game Two): B. Adhiban bt Vidit Gujrathi; Dmitry Andrekin (Rus) drew with Nihal Sarin; (Andrekin wins 1.5-0.5); Constantin Lupulescu (Rom) drew with P. Harikrishna; (Lupulescu wins 1.5-0.5); Michael Kransekow (Pol) bt R. Praggnanandhaa.

Women: D. Harika drew with Valentina Gunina (Rus); (Valentina wins 1.5-0.5).