Chessable Masters: Anish Giri in semifinals, Nakamura forces decider

Close to winning the second set, Hikaru Nakamura took a dramatic detour via brink of elimination to force Monday’s deciding set against Ding Liren in the quarterfinals of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Sunday.

Minutes after Anish Giri, who turned 26 on Sunday, became the third semifinalist following a 3-1 triumph over Alexander Grischuk, Nakamura almost lost his way, and the match, against the gritty Chinese.

In the semifinals, Giri plays Nepomniachtchi while Carlsen faces the winner of the Nakamura-Liren tie.

Needing to win on Sunday to lock the set score at 1-1, Nakamura clinched the second of the best of four rapid encounters. Since the first and third games ended in draws, Nakamura only needed a draw in the fourth to take the set.

In the fourth game, playing white, Nakamura reached a comfortable position with a draw appearing the most possible result. However, on the 60th move, he almost carelessly removed his rook from a strategic file and an alert Liren won the game in the following two moves.

This result locked the match at 2-2 and it was time for the two blitz games. A devastated Nakamura, perhaps unable to deal with the loss of the last rapid game, faltered again in the first blitz game in 59 moves. That left Liren needing only a draw in the second blitz game to advance to the semifinals.

What followed was the last twist in this dramatic tale. Nakamura, playing black, bounced right back to win the blitz game in 50 moves With the score tied at 3-3, it was time for the deciding Armageddon game, where white plays with five minutes to black’s four, without any increment time added to the clock.

With Nakamura playing white, he had to win while a draw was enough for Liren. But Nakamura, known as the ‘speed chess king’, produced his ruthless best when he needed to. He forced an early error from Liren and closed out the contest in 29 moves.

Earlier, Giri looked in control throughout the second set. With Grischuk desperate for a win with white pieces, Giri kept up the pressure and won the second and fourth games from the black side for an emphatic 3-1 victory.

Quarterfinal results (Set Two): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 4-3; Anish Giri bt Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 3-1.