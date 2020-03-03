FIDE removes list of AICF office bearers from its website

The global chess body FIDE has taken down the list of office bearers of All India Chess Federation (AICF) as the fight between the two factions is in the courts, said an official.

It may be recalled FIDE had recently recognised a new set of office bearers of AICF after they were declared elected unopposed by the returning officer for the election.

The FIDE had updated the AICF page on its website by uploading the names and the pictures of Ajay H. Patel, President, Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary, Naresh Sharma, Treasurer, M. Arun Singh, Joint Secretary and Vipnesh Bharadwaj, Vice President.

Queried about taking down the list of AICF office bearers from the website, FIDE’s Chief Communications Officer David Llada told IANS: “Recently, we have received two documents that formally contradict each other. At first, it was a decision not to allow a number of candidates to run for office, and to recognize the new president as elected.”

“This was followed by a court (Madras High Court) decision of February 18, 2020, according to which the previous decision was overturned,” he said.

As the election of AICF office bearers is in the courts, FIDE in order to remain neutral and not support any faction decided to temporarily delete data on the president’s position, Llada said.

That apart, FIDE has added a note: “The dispute between two parties remains under review of the competent national organ,” in the AICF page on its website.

“At the same time, we sent a request to both sides of the dispute with a warning that FIDE will take such an action, as well as a request to submit a written position on who should be considered President now, with reference to the Federation’s Charter and other applicable decisions,” Llada said.

He also stressed the point that FIDE respects the independence of the federation, and any final decision that determines the president, whether it is the election results or the final court decision, will be respected by global chess body.

Meanwhile, the AICF website lists Ajay H. Patel, President; Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary; Naresh Sharma, Treasurer; M. Arun Singh, Joint Secretary and Vipnesh Bharadwaj, Vice President as its office bearers.