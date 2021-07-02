Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess: Aronian stuns Carlsen; Artemiev shocks Ding Liren

Levon Aronian stunned Magnus Carlsen 2-0 in blitz tie-breaker to face Vladislav Artemiev in the final of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess tournament.



Following the loss of the first set on Thursday, Aronian scripted a memorable comeback by winning the second set 3-1, outwitting Carlsen in the first and fourth games.



Aronian continued his domination of the World No. 1 by easily winning the first blitz game. He then shut out Carlsen even with black pieces.



In the meantime, Artemiev won twice with white pieces against Ding Liren after the first game ended as a draw for a 2.5-1.5 to force the tiebreaker.



After the first drawn blitz game, Artemiev ended Ding’s resistance in the second.

The results:

Semifinals: Second set: Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 3-1 (Aronian won the blitz tiebreaker 2-0; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5-1.5 (Artemiev won the blitz tiebreak 1.5-0.5).