Chess Chess Legends of Chess: Giri lets Nepomniachtchi off the hook Giri did not find the right continuation in time and let Nepomniachtchi improve his position in the first set of the semifinal of chess24 Legends of Chess. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 02 August, 2020 21:30 IST An upbeat Anish Giri made Ian Nepomniachtchi suffer before their first game of the deciding set ended in a draw in the semifinal of chess24 Legends of Chess on Sunday.A day after Magnus Carlsen completed a second 2.5-0.5 thrashing of Peter Svidler to win the semifinal 2-0 before Giri rallied twice from deficit to stun Nepomniachtchi 3-2 and force the deciding set, the Russian struggled to save half a point.At one stage, Nepomniachtchi was six minutes ahead on the clock but Giri was toying with ideas of forcing the issue, after gaining a pawn-majority on the queenside.But Giri did not find the right continuation in time and let Nepomniachtchi improve his position. Eventually, the Russian recovered the pawn and forced a draw after 40 moves.The resultsSemifinal (Set three): Game One: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).After two sets: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Peter Svidler (Rus) 2-0; Giri level with Nepomniachtchi 1-1.