Legends of Chess: Giri lets Nepomniachtchi off the hook

An upbeat Anish Giri made Ian Nepomniachtchi suffer before their first game of the deciding set ended in a draw in the semifinal of chess24 Legends of Chess on Sunday.



A day after Magnus Carlsen completed a second 2.5-0.5 thrashing of Peter Svidler to win the semifinal 2-0 before Giri rallied twice from deficit to stun Nepomniachtchi 3-2 and force the deciding set, the Russian struggled to save half a point.



At one stage, Nepomniachtchi was six minutes ahead on the clock but Giri was toying with ideas of forcing the issue, after gaining a pawn-majority on the queenside.



But Giri did not find the right continuation in time and let Nepomniachtchi improve his position. Eventually, the Russian recovered the pawn and forced a draw after 40 moves.

