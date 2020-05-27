More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Carlsen vs Nakamura in semis Magnus Carlsen dismissed the challenge of Wesley So 2.5-0.5 and set up a much-anticipated semifinal clash with Hikaru Nakamura. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 May, 2020 14:45 IST Magnu Carlsen won both games with black pieces and, in between, drew with white, in the second of the best-of-four mini-match against Wesley So. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 May, 2020 14:45 IST For the second time in three days, Magnus Carlsen dismissed the challenge of Wesley So 2.5-0.5 and set up a much-anticipated semifinal clash with Hikaru Nakamura in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge.Carlsen won both games with black pieces and, in between, drew with white, in the second of the best-of-four mini-match.READ| FIDE's tournament to honour first World champion Later, Sergey Karjakin rallied brilliantly from 1-2 to win 3-2 over Russian teammate Daniil Dubov and draw level after two mini-matches. Karjakin was extremely lucky to win the decisive Armageddon game from a precarious position.Much like the all-China encounter involving Ling Diren and Wu Yangyi, the Karjakin-Dubov match will also be decided following a third mini-match.Results - Quarterfinals (Second mini-match): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Wesley So (USA) 2.5-0.5; Sergey Karjakin (Rus) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus) 3-2. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos