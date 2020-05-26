More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Nakamura in semifinals, victorious Liren draws level Hikaru Nakamura became the first semifinal entrant at the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge while Liren drew against Yangyi to force a decider on Wednesday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 26 May, 2020 16:34 IST File photo of Hikaru Nakamura during the Tata Steel Rapid & Blitz chess tournament in Kolkata. - Rajeev Bhatt Rakesh Rao New Delhi 26 May, 2020 16:34 IST Hikaru Nakamura packed off Levon Aronian by handing out a 3-1 drubbing and became the first to enter the semifinals of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Monday.RELATED | Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Nakamura, Yangyi take lead Ding Liren levelled his match score at 1-1 against Chinese compatriot Yu Yangyi, following a 2.5-1.5 win. Yangyi had won the first mini-match. The deciding mini-match will be played on Wednesday.In the second set of four mini-matches, Nakamura won the first game, drew the next two and punished a desperate Aronian in the final game for a comprehensive victory.Nakamura now awaits the winner of the Magnus Carlsen-Wesley So quarterfinals.In the other match of the day, Liren took the lead by winning the opening game and proved equal in the next two. In the fourth, he took a draw after establishing a clearly superior position.RELATED| Lindores Abbey Chess: Magnus Carlsen enters knockouts Quarterfinal-results:Second mini-match: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Levon Aronian (Arm) 3-1; Ding Liren (Chn) bt Yu Yangyi (Chn) 2.5-1.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos