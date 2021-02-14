Chess

Opera Euro Rapid chess: Wesley So strikes to hold Carlsen

Wesley So won the final rapid game on demand to draw level at 2-2 against Magnus Carlsen in the first set of their final clash in the Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 14 February, 2021 20:50 IST

Wesley So bounced back to win the fourth game with white pieces.   -  REUTERS PHOTO

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 14 February, 2021 20:50 IST

Wesley So won the final rapid game on demand to draw level at 2-2 against Magnus Carlsen in the first set of their final clash in the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Saturday.

Carlsen took the lead by winning the second game with black pieces and retained it following the drawn third game. So won the fourth with white pieces to restore parity.

In the clash for third place, Teimour Radjabov clinched the first set against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2.5-1.5 after the last three games saw the players win with white pieces.

The results:

Final: Set One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Wesley So (USA) 2-2

For third place: Set One: Teimour Radjabov (Aze) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5-1.5.

  Dugout videos