Chess Chess St. Louis Rapid online chess: Harikrishna in joint lead after 3 rounds Indian Grandmaster P. Harikrishna is in joint lead with Aronian after posting two wins and a draw in three rounds for a total of five points. Magnus Carlsen was fifth with three points. PTI Chennai 16 September, 2020 11:06 IST P. Harikrishna pulled off a victory over experienced Russian Alexander Grischuk in 41 moves in the third round. - Biel Chess International Festival PTI Chennai 16 September, 2020 11:06 IST Indian Grandmaster P. Harikrishna claimed a share of the top position with Armenian GM Levon Aronian after posting two wins and a draw in three rounds of rapid competition in the St Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament.The India No.2 started with a win over US Grandmaster Leinier Dominiguez, before settling for a draw with Iranian prodigy Alireza Firouzja in games played late on Tuesday.Read: FIDE announces resumption of Candidates Chess Tournament from Nov 1 In the third round, Harikrishna pulled off a victory over experienced Russian Alexander Grischuk in 41 moves.World champion Magnus Carlsen, the favourite to win the title, was fifth with three points.After a win over Hikaru Nakamura in his opener, the Norwegian went down to Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the second round. A draw with Wesley So in the third left the world no.1 in fifth spot.Harikrishna, coming from a good showing in FIDE Online Olympiad, outwitted the American in 51 moves with black pieces, to begin his campaign in the elite 10-player event.The Indian ace will face Nepomniachtchi in the fourth round, followed by games against Aronian and Carlsen late on Wednesday.In each rapid game, a win is worth 2 points, and a draw is worth 1 point, while in the blitz game, a win is worth 1 point and a draw fetches half a point.ALSO READ| India’s growing depth on display at Olympiad The 10 players are competing for a USD 250,000 prize fund in nine rapid games and eighteen blitz games over five days of play.The tournament hosted by US-based St Louis Chess Club concludes on September 19.Standings after three rounds:1. Lev Aronian and Harikrishna 5 pts;3. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Wesley So 4 pts;5. Magnus Carlsen 3 pts;6. Hikaru Nakamura, Leinier Dominiguez, Alireza Firouzja, Jeffery Xiong 2 pts;10. Alexander Grischuk 1 point. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos