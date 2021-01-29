Tata Steel Masters: P. Harikrishna to play Dutchman Foreest in Round 11

P. Harikrishna (5 points) will play Dutchman Jorden van Foreest in the 11th round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands.

When the action resumes after a day’s rest, Magnus Carlsen will take on leader Anish Giri (7) and World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana will face Iranian youngster Alireza Firouzja in encounters that promise intense exchanges.

11th round pairings: Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6) v P. Harikrishna (5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5) v Anish Giri (Ned, 7); Aryan Tari (Nor, 4) v Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 6.5); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 6.5) v Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6.5); David Anton Guijar (Esp, 3.5) v Nils Grandelius (Swe, 5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol,3.5) v Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 4); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 3) v Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 4).