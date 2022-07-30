Lovlina Borgohain at Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, IST timings and where to watch

Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Day 2 of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the women’s light middleweight round of 16.

Preview

Lovlina Borgohain made news at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games even before her event kicked off. The boxer’s coach Sandhya Gurung was denied accreditation for the Games.

The focus now, however, will turn to her performance in the ring. Lovlina had to return empty-handed from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and she would be keen on ticking off this box.

In her round of 16 bout, Lovlina will be up against Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand.

In case of a win, the Indian pugilist will face Wales’ Rosie Eccles who is the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Timings

The women’s light women light middleweight round of 16 bout will commence at 12 am on Sunday, July 31.

Where to watch

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv.