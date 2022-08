Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4, Indians in action on August 1: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 4 in Birmingham.

AUGUST 1 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

1 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Women’s Fours Semifinal - India vs New Zealand

2 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 81kg- Ajay Singh

2:30 PM onwards (judo)

Men’s 60kg round of 16- Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya

(quarters, semis, finals)

Women’s 48kg quarterfinals- Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Harriet Bonface

(semis, finals)

Men’s 66 kg round of 16- Jasleen Singh Saini vs Maxence Cugola

(quarters, semis, finals)

Women’s 57kg round of 16- Suchika Tariyal vs Rita Kabinda

(quarters, semis, finals)

3:51 PM (swimming)

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats- Sajan Prakash

4:30 PM (squash)

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Chanithma Sinaly

4:45 PM (boxing)

Men’s Flyweight round of 16- Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri Van

6:00 PM (squash)

Women’s singles quarterfinals - Joshana Chinappa vs Hollie Naughton

6:00 PM (boxing)

Men’s Featherweight round of 16- Hussam Uddin Mohammed vs Md Salim Hossain

6:32 PM (cycling)

Women’s Keirin First Round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe

6:40 PM (artistic gymnastics)

Vault finals- Pranati Nayak

6:45 PM (squash)

Men’s singles quarterfinals - Saurav Ghosal vs Greg Lobban

6:52 PM (cycling)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkapa Kengalagutti

8:02 PM (cycling)

Men’s 1000m time trial final - Ronaldo

8:30 PM (hockey)

Men’s match- India vs England

9:37 PM (cycling)

Women’s 10km scratch race final Meenakshi

10:00 PM (badminton)

Mixed team semifinals - India vs Singapore

11 PM (weightlifting)

Women’s 71kg- Harjinder Kaur

11:30 PM (table tennis)

Men’s team semifinals - India vs Nigeria

12 AM (Aug 2) (swimming)

Men’s 100m Butterfly semis (subject to qual)

12:46 AM (Aug 2) (para swimming)

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final- Niranjan Mukundan, Suyash Narayan Jadhav

1 AM (Aug 2) (boxing)

Men’s Light Heavyweight round of 16- Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa