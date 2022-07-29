Indian badminton contingent begins its title defense in the mixed team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener.

The tie, which will be played on Court No. 2 at the National Exhibition Centre, comprises matches in all five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Previous meeting

Four years ago, India had beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the group stage match in Gold Coast.

Line-ups:

India Pakistan PV Sindhu Murad Ali Treesa Jolly Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti Aakarshi Kashyap Mahoor Shahzad Gayatri Gopichand Ghazala Siddique Ashwini Ponnappa Lakshya Sen Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Kidambi Srikanth B. Sumeeth Reddy

When and where to watch?

The India vs Pakistan mixed team Group A opener at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 6:30PM IST.