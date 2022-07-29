Indian badminton contingent begins its title defense in the mixed team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener.
The tie, which will be played on Court No. 2 at the National Exhibition Centre, comprises matches in all five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
Previous meeting
Four years ago, India had beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the group stage match in Gold Coast.
Line-ups:
|India
|Pakistan
|PV Sindhu
|Murad Ali
|Treesa Jolly
|Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti
|Aakarshi Kashyap
|Mahoor Shahzad
|Gayatri Gopichand
|Ghazala Siddique
|Ashwini Ponnappa
|Lakshya Sen
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
|Chirag Shetty
|Kidambi Srikanth
|B. Sumeeth Reddy
When and where to watch?
The India vs Pakistan mixed team Group A opener at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 6:30PM IST.