India vs Pakistan, Commonwealth Games 2022: Badminton mixed team match preview, where to watch, timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian badminton contingent begins its title defense in the mixed team event when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener on Friday.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 11:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: P. V. Sindhu-led Indian badminton contingent begins its title defense in the mixed team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener.

Indian badminton contingent begins its title defense in the mixed team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener.

The tie, which will be played on Court No. 2 at the National Exhibition Centre, comprises matches in all five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Previous meeting

Four years ago, India had beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the group stage match in Gold Coast.

Line-ups:

India Pakistan
PV Sindhu Murad Ali
Treesa Jolly Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti
Aakarshi Kashyap Mahoor Shahzad
Gayatri Gopichand Ghazala Siddique
Ashwini Ponnappa
Lakshya Sen
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Kidambi Srikanth
B. Sumeeth Reddy

When and where to watch?

The India vs Pakistan mixed team Group A opener at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 6:30PM IST.

