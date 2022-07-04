Cricket Videos India vs England Day 4 5th Test Review: Short-ball blues, Bairstow's purple patch IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4: England is on the brink of completing its highest-ever successful run-chase in Test cricket after India set the host a daunting target of 378. Ayan Acharya Dhruva Prasad 04 July, 2022 23:44 IST India vs England Day 4 5th Test Review: Short-ball blues, Bairstow's purple patch Ayan Acharya Dhruva Prasad 04 July, 2022 23:44 IST India vs England Day 4 5th Test Review: Short-ball blues, Bairstow's purple patch India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Review: Pujara goes old school, Bairstow plays Bazball India vs England Day 2 5th Test Review: Bumrah hands Broad a deja vu moment, England struggles with the bat How did MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings get its name? N Srinivasan narrates All Cricket Videos More Videos Harmanpreet says leading the team makes her feel more involved in the game N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans India takes unassailable 2-0 lead in WT20I series against Sri Lanka Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time? Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya