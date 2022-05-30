Cricket Videos Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what Hardik has featured in five IPL playoffs and has won the title on all five occasions. Now, his goal is to help his national side lift the World Cup. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2022 13:17 IST Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what Team Sportstar 30 May, 2022 13:17 IST IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players Laura Wolvaardt: I enjoy batting with Shafali Verma IPL 2022: Harshal Patel hails Rajat Patidar's match-defining knock All Cricket Videos More Videos RCB vs LSG predicted XI, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head stats Hardik: A lot of people counted out Miller, but for us, he is always a match-winner GT vs RR predicted XI, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats IPL 2022, Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads with most wickets after league stage IPL 2022, Orange Cap: Jos Buttler leads race after league stage IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for MI vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: CSK vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for