IPL 2022: Harshal Patel hails Rajat Patidar's match-defining knock

Patidar, played the innings of his life at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, hammering an unbeaten 112 off 54 deliveries to guide the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 207-4 in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants and eventually paving the way for the team's 14-run win.