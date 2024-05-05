MagazineBuy Print

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head vs Bumrah and Co. as teams with constrating fortunes clash at Wankhede

With Mumbai Indians having only pride and reputation to play for, the fans will be hoping for another duel between the Head and and Bumrah instead of the latter’s workload being managed with an eye on India’s T20 World Cup challenge.

Published : May 05, 2024 19:33 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 league clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 league clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 league clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The Indian Premier League is entering the last fortnight of the league stage. Naturally, it’s that time of the year when terms like “business end, must-win affair, playing for pride and playing spoilsport” will be used as frequently as Travis Head’s sixes and Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushers.

Despite all these terms befitting the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad – among the most aggressive outfits who can seldom afford a slip-up for making it to the Playoffs – and Mumbai Indians – on course to be awarded the wooden spoon, it will be the battle between the inform opening batter and the pick of IPL bowlers – yet again – that will be tempting for the fans to flock the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs CSK: Dhoni walks out to bat at No.9 for the first time in T20 career

Head and Abhishek Sharma – the left-handed duo – have turned the aggressive template into an ultra-aggressive mode this time around.

Among the multiple occasions when the duo have set the tone for a gargantuan SRH total was the contest between these two sides in Hyderabad early on in the tournament.

So strangely was Bumrah used in that game that he bowled a solitary delivery to Head. With Mumbai Indians having only pride and reputation to play for, the fans will be hoping for another duel between the duo instead of Bumrah’s workload being managed with an eye on India’s T20 World Cup challenge.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: CSK’s Pathirana returns home to nurse hamstring injury

Equally interesting could be the battle between Rohit Sharma, who was used as an Impact Player against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night due to a stiff back, and T. Natarajan, the left-arm pacer who has found his mojo.

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians

