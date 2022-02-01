Cricket Videos IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature The IPL 2022 auction list has seven players from the associate nations, several earning favour after impressive performances in the recent edition of the T20 World Cup. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 21:39 IST Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 21:39 IST IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it