Cricket Videos

Is Virat Kohli's poor form holding RCB back? Sanjay Bangar weighs in

Virat Kohli's slump is not helping the Royal Challengers Bangalore's top order with the side losing its second consecutive game this past week.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 April, 2022 11:24 IST

Is Virat Kohli's poor form holding RCB back? Sanjay Bangar weighs in

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 April, 2022 11:24 IST
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis
RCB vs RR, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
Mahela Jayawardene: Even when Rohit was batting well, he struggled
IPL 2022 Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads wicket tally at halfway stage

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler leads race at the halfway stage
LSG vs MI, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confident of Virat Kohli's comeback
KKR vs GT, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
RCB v SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
DC vs RR, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals playing through a Covid outbreak
ROHIT-JADDU
MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 stats: head-to-head record, players to watch out for