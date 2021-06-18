Cricket Videos

Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket

Shafali Verma's 96 off 152 balls in her debut Test was packed with 13 fours and two sixes before she fell agonisingly short of a century.

18 June, 2021 18:26 IST
