Ajaz Patel on the making of 'special' viral photo after Mumbai Test

Ajaz Patel, the New Zealand left-arm spinner, revealed the making of the photograph that has gone viral since Monday afternoon.

The spin quartet of Ajaz and Rachin Ravindra from NZ, and Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja from India lined up showing their names on the back of their jersies at the end of the Mumbai Test.

“The beauty of that photo is it came through a few wise heads - our media guys back home and here and also myself and a few of the Indian guys, a lot of us thought on the same page and thought it would be a pretty cool photo,” Ajaz said.

“That photo speaks a lot about the sporting world and what sports can do. Sport has the ability to bring people together, not only here but around the world. So it was quite special to be able to take a photo like that.”