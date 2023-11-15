MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AndrewFlintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since ‘Top Gear’ accident

The 45-year-old was seriously injured in the crash while filming for the BBC show, and recuperated in private until he joined the England team in an unofficial coaching role in September.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 18:00 IST , LEEDS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Andrew Flintoff during a training seassion.
FILE PHOTO: Andrew Flintoff during a training seassion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Steve Bardens
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Flintoff during a training seassion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Steve Bardens

Former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff has been named head coach of The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers men’s team on Wednesday, his first official role since a major accident on the set of Top Gear last December.

Flintoff, 45, was seriously injured in the crash while filming for the BBC show, and recuperated in private until he joined the England team in an unofficial coaching role in September.

“My time with the England men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me,” Flintoff said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer scores third-fastest World Cup century by an Indian during IND vs NZ semifinal

“I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it.”

Flintoff replaced James Foster as the Superchargers seek to make the playoffs for the first time in the 100-ball format competition.

Filming for Top Gear has remained suspended since Flintoff’s accident, with the BBC yet to make a decision on its future.

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hundred /

Andrew Flintoff /

James Foster

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Andrew Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since ‘Top Gear’ accident
    Reuters
  3. India records highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: India registers its highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill returns to bat after retiring hurt
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Andrew Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since ‘Top Gear’ accident
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa’s heart-stopping rivalry with Australia may be about to spill over again in land of its rebirth
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Rohit Rayudu gears up for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in ‘the most crucial phase’ of his career
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Warner to skip Australia central contract, targets 2024 T20 World Cup to continue white-ball career
    Reuters
  5. Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group and owner of former IPL team, passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Andrew Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since ‘Top Gear’ accident
    Reuters
  3. India records highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: India registers its highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill returns to bat after retiring hurt
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment