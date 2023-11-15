MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer becomes third Indian batter to hit consecutive hundreds in ICC ODI World Cup

Iyer slammed a hundred in 67 deliveries against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday to join Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma in the illustrious list.

Nov 15, 2023

Team Sportstar
India’s Shreyas Iyer in action.
India’s Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shreyas Iyer became the third Indian batter to score consecutive hundreds in ODI World Cup, during India’s semifinal match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Iyer slammed a hundred in 67 deliveries to join Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma in the illustrious list. The batter had also hit a century in India’s final league stage game against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Dravid had hit back-to-back tons during the 1999 World Cup while Rohit had managed the feat during the previous edition in 2019.

Howeve, Rohit hit three consecutive tons - 102 against England, 104 against Bangladesh and 103 against Sri Lanka.

