Ashes 2023: Smith and Labuschagne exits gives England hope of staying in contention

More heroics from captain Ben Stokes single-handedly got England within 26 runs of Australia’s first innings total after a big-hitting 80, the hosts skittled out for 237.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 23:33 IST , Leeds - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Moeen Ali of England celebrates dismissing Steve Smith of Australia during Day Two of the Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley.
Moeen Ali of England celebrates dismissing Steve Smith of Australia during Day Two of the Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/ Getty Images
Key wickets late in the day helped put England in with a chance of staying in contention in the Ashes series in their must-win second test, Australia finishing day two on 116-4 with a second-innings lead of 142.

More heroics from captain Ben Stokes single-handedly got England within 26 runs of Australia's first innings total after a big-hitting 80, the hosts skittled out for 237.

Read More: Pujara buckles down with idiosyncratic century in Duleep Trophy semifinal after India snub

With England struggling on 142-7 at lunch, Mark Wood came in after the restart and got a quick-fire 24 off eight balls to take the hosts a little closer to Australia’s total, with Stokes looking on in disbelief down the other end.

The fast bowler was then caught after one slog too many to give Australia skipper Pat Cummins his first five-wicket haul in England, before Stokes took on the big-hitting mantle, passing 50 with a huge hit.

While England’s scoring rate in the morning session was uncharacteristically slow, Stokes ensured the runs continued to flow, despite struggling with the knee injury that plagued his pre-Ashes build-up.

Earlier, on his home ground, Joe Root edged through to the slips off the second ball of the day without adding to his overnight score of 19, before another Yorkshireman, Jonny Bairstow (12), was out moments later.

Read More: Ben Stokes completes 6000 Test runs

Back-to-back sixes took Stokes past 6,000 test runs before he finally fell for 80 to bring an end to England’s first innings, trailing Australia by only 26 runs, thanks to their captain.

Despite losing the early wicket of David Warner for one, to Stuart Broad for the 17th time in the veteran bowler’s test career, Australia looked to be in control and coasting towards generating a commanding lead.

But the cheap wickets of experienced duo Marnus Labuschagne (33) and Steve Smith (2) dragged England back into the match, before first innings centurion Mitchell Marsh steered Australia through to the close of another thrilling day of Ashes action.

