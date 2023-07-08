Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Australia 116/4; Lead by 142 runs; England looking for early wickets

- July 08, 2023 15:08Captain Marvel
You can watch live action from Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed via the Sony LIV app. You can also follow Sportstar’s live updates from the day’s play via this blog.
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
- July 08, 2023 14:37Day 2 report
Key wickets late in the day helped put England in with a chance of staying in contention in the Ashes series in their must-win second test, Australia finishing day two on 116-4 with a second-innings lead of 142.
More heroics from captain Ben Stokes single-handedly got England within 26 runs of Australia’s first innings total after a big-hitting 80, the hosts skittled out for 237.
With England struggling on 142-7 at lunch, Mark Wood came in after the restart and got a quick-fire 24 off eight balls to take the hosts a little closer to Australia’s total, with Stokes looking on in disbelief down the other end.
The fast bowler was then caught after one slog too many to give Australia skipper Pat Cummins his first five-wicket haul in England, before Stokes took on the big-hitting mantle, passing 50 with a huge hit.
- July 08, 2023 14:34Welcome!
Stay Tuned for Sportstar’s live updates from third day’s play in the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley.
