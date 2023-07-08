MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy semifinal: South Zone dodges North’s tricks, advances to final

With rain clouds looming, North Zone used multiple time-wasting tactics, hoping for a wash out which would have sealed its place in the final by virtue of a first-innings lead.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:24 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Sai Kishore hit two sixes to get South Zone home against North in the final session of the game.
Sai Kishore hit two sixes to get South Zone home against North in the final session of the game. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sai Kishore hit two sixes to get South Zone home against North in the final session of the game. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

South Zone braved the elements and North Zone gamesmanship to pull off a thrilling two-wicket win in their Duleep Trophy semifinal here on Saturday.

After a lengthy rain interruption, South Zone - on 183 for four - was left with 32 runs to get in the final session. In normal circumstances, this would have been a breeze for South, but an astute North Zone captain Jayant Yadav made it tough by slowing the over rate to a crawl.

Jayant and North was hopeful that rain or bad light would arrive again to put an end to proceedings. With North sitting on a three-run first innings lead, the side would have progressed to the final in the event of a draw.

HIGHLIGHTS | Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinals Day 4

Jayant used every trick in the book - moving his fielders from one end of the ground to the other, asking the groundsmen to enter the field and throw sawdust on the landing spot, and chatting to the bowlers for long periods. The bowlers often stopped in the middle of their run-up, leading to heckles from the small but boisterous crowd. The umpires also copped a earful from spectators for not instructing North to speed it up.

Jayant employed a clever 7-2 offside field to stifle the batters. This got the better of Ricky Bhui (34), Tilak Varma (25), Washington Sundar(2) and K.V. Sasikanth (9) - all of whom departed in the search of quick runs.

At 201 for seven, with 14 runs still needed and the light fading, South Zone felt the jitters. Sai Kishore (15 n.o., 11b, 2x6), fired up after a verbal exchange with pacer Harshit Rana, emerged as the hero. The southpaw held firm in the face of intense pressure, taking South over the line with a mighty six over mid-wicket.

In the closing passage, North took a full 53 minutes to bowl 5.5 overs.

South skipper Hanuma Vihari stated that he understood why North resorted to time-wasting tactics. “I’ve come across many games in domestic cricket where teams delay the over rate in the final session. This is not wrong on their part. Some may say that this is not in the spirit of the game, but I would have done the same thing if I was the North captain,” a gracious Vihari said.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal (54, 57b, 7x4) and Vihari (43, 42b, 8x4) stepped on the gas to give South momentum.

South takes on West Zone in the final, which will commence at the same venue on Wednesday.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

