Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: PAK 73/4 (25); Awais, Arshad rebuild innings vs AUS

- February 08, 2024 15:17PAK 73/4 in 25 overs
Two off spinners are operating now in tandem. Another four singles off the over.
- February 08, 2024 15:13PAK 69/4 in 24 overs
Change in bowling, off-spinner Tom Campbell into the attack. Starts well, just four runs off the over.
- February 08, 2024 15:11PAK 65/4 in 23 overs
There has been no respite for Pakistan here. Runs have dried up from both ends and quick wickets haven’t helped either. Another one run over by Macmillan.
- February 08, 2024 15:09PAK 64/4 in 22 overs
Harjas has bowled well here. Hasn’t allowed Pakistan batters to squeeze runs off his overs. Another three-run over.
- February 08, 2024 15:06PAK 61/4 in 21 overs
Macmillan bowls another tight over. Just three singles off it. Boundaries haven’t come in a long time for Pakistan, nearly 10 overs.
- February 08, 2024 15:01PAK 58/4 in 20 overs
Harjas continues. Five runs off the over.
- February 08, 2024 14:58WPAK 53/4 in 19 overs
OUT! Macmillan strikes! Quicker, fuller, Hassan goes for a sweep, misses it and is struck in front. Pakistan in huge trouble now. Four down for not-so-much.
Ahmad Hassan lbw b MacMillan 4. Haroon Arshad at the crease now.
Maiden wicket.
- February 08, 2024 14:52PAK 53/3 in 18 overs
Now Harjas Singh into the attack. He bowls a gentle medium pace. Three singles in that over.
- February 08, 2024 14:50PAK 50/3 in 17 overs
Raf Macmillan, off break bowler, into the attack. In and around the off stump. Just a single in that over and it fifty-up for Pakistan.
- February 08, 2024 14:474PAK 49/3 in 16 overs
Beardman for his fifth over. Awais takes a quick single, survives a direct hit and the ball goes for four. Five runs off overthrows in Pakistan’s basket. Six runs off the over.
- February 08, 2024 14:38WPAK 43/3 in 15 overs
Straker into his fifth over. OUT! Saad Baig is gone, caught at slips. Slightly fuller but not a driving length. Pakistan captain went for it and paid the price.
Saad Baig c Dixon b Straker 3. Ahmad Hassan walks in.
Finally, Australia bowling to a right hand batter in this game. Jaffa by Straker! On the length and it nips away from the right hander, just past the outside edge.
- February 08, 2024 14:32PAK 43/2 in 14 overs
Beardman is back, replaces Vidler. Mixing his lengths. He has good pace and it beating the batters. Another good over, three runs off it.
- February 08, 2024 14:28PAK 40/2 in 13 overs
Australia continues to have just two fielders outside the ring. DROPPED! Straker induces an outside edge off Saad’s bat, goes towards first slip who had to jump but isn’t able to grab it. Pakistan captain survives. It was a hard slash by Saad off length when he got an edge. Shows the desperation of Pakistan batters to keep the scoreboard ticking. Two singles in that over.
- February 08, 2024 14:244PAK 38/2 in 12 overs
Vidler for his sixth over. Awais gets another full ball and this time he hits it straight past the bowler for four. Vidler has mixed his lengths in this over. The attack still remains stumps to stumps.
- February 08, 2024 14:194PAK 31/2 in 11 overs
Straker continues to challenge the outside edge on length. After tackling hard lengths for five balls, Awais finally gets a half-volley outside off and he drives it for four towards covers to end the over.
- February 08, 2024 14:13WPAK 27/2 in 10 overs
Vidler into his fifth over now. Shahzaib still trying to time his shots. Hasn’t looked comfortable so far. OUT! Shahzaib falls. Fuller ball, outside off, goes for a slash but straight to point.
Shahzaib Khan c Weibgen b Vidler 4. Saad Baig in at number four.
Powerplay ends. Australia will be very pleased with it.
- February 08, 2024 14:08WPAK 26/1 in 9 overs
OUT! Shamyl misses his pull and is caught inside the circle. Top edges, high in the air and Straker strikes for Australia. Pakistan loses first wicket.
Shamyl Hussain c Peake b Straker 17. Azan Awais is the new man in.
Consistency was the set up for that dismissal. Kept bowling the hard lengths and batters were forced to find a way to keep the scoreboard ticking. Just a single in that over.
- February 08, 2024 14:03PAK 25/0 in 8 overs
Vidler continues. Continues to bowl the length ball and taking the ball into the left handers. Shahzaib is looking to get a move on now. Unable to so far. Missed his pull on the last ball as well.
- February 08, 2024 14:00PAK 24/0 in 7 overs
Change in bowling. Right arm pacer Tom Straker into the attack now. Not much out there for the bowlers so far, forcing them to pull their lengths early. Just one run from the over.
- February 08, 2024 13:544PAK 23/0 in 6 overs
That’s a terrific pull by Shamyl off Vidler. Knew it was going to be short, waited for it and hit it very fine off the fine leg fielder and gets a boundary. Now Vidler has moved his line to fifth stump, challenging the outside edge. Ends the over with another glorious boundary! A touch fuller and Shamyl drives it towards covers.
- February 08, 2024 13:50PAK 15/0 in 5 overs
Beardman has decided to continue bowling around the wicket. Consistency with the hard lengths has made it difficult for Pakistan batters to open their arms. Now Beardman is back over the wicket, wide off the crease. Posing a tough challenge for the openers.
- February 08, 2024 13:46PAK 13/0 in 4 overs
Vidler bowling the hard lengths. Both bowlers trying to keep the ball in the stump line. Has worked so far. Just one run off the over.
- February 08, 2024 13:414PAK 12/0 in 3 overs
Beardman bowling very wide off the crease, bringing ball into the left handers now. Now round the wicket ALMOST gets Shahzaib out! Short and wide, Shahzaib cuts it and the fielder at point stretches himself up, gets his hand on it but can’t grab it. First boundary of the innings by Shamyl. Full on the pads and it flicks it in the air towards midwicket for four.
- February 08, 2024 13:35PAK 4/0 in 2 overs
Callum Vidler, right arm pacer, from the other end. An appeal on the second ball for caught behind. Down the leg, Shahzaib tries to guide it but misses, keeper appeals but umpire isn’t interested. Slight miscommunication between the two batters as Shahzaib wanted to a quick single and was halfway down the pitch before he was sent back by his partner at the non-strikers’ end. Just a single in that over.
- February 08, 2024 13:31PAK 3/0 in 1 over
Right arm pacer Mahli Beardman opens the bowling for Australia. Shamyl opens the account for Pakistan with a single towards third man on the second ball. Hint of swing for Beardman, taking the ball away from the left handers. Double on the last man makes it three runs off the first over.
- February 08, 2024 13:23All set!
Teams are lining up for the national anthems. First up: Pakistan, followed by Australia.
Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain come out to open the innings for Pakistan.
- February 08, 2024 13:09Playing XI
Australia: Sam Konstas, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (WK), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Pakistan: Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (C/WK), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Naveed Khan
- February 08, 2024 13:08Pitch report
Samuel Badree and Marina Iqbal: Batters need to negotiate the first hour that might aid the seamers. Need to dig deep since the runs can be accumulated later in the innings. Pitch might slow down the game goes on.
- February 08, 2024 13:02Toss
Australia has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
- February 08, 2024 12:57Pakistan’s World Cup so far
- beat Afghanistan by 181 runs, group match
- beat Nepal by five wickets, group match
- beat New Zealand by 10 wickets, group match
- beat Ireland by three wickets, super sixes
- beat Bangladesh by five runs, super sixes
- February 08, 2024 12:55Australia’s World Cup so far
- beat Namibia by four wickets, group match
- beat Zimbabwe by 225 runs, group match
- beat Sri Lanka by six wickets, group match
- beat England 110 runs, super sixes
- no result against West Indies, super sixes
- February 08, 2024 12:35When and where to watch?
The match will be telecasted on Star Sports network and can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.
- February 08, 2024 12:23Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semifinal of the u19 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan in Benoni, South Africa. Stay tuned for the live updates.
