IND vs AUS: Why did Ishan Kishan’s stumping attempt off Axar Patel’s bowling result in a no-ball? Rules explained

In the 19th over of the third T20I between India and Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday, the on-field umpire’s decision to review a stumping attempt off the bowling of Axar Patel resulted in a wide delivery being eventually deemed a no-ball.

Axar bowled wide outside off to Matthew Wade, who missed the ball and lost his balance slightly while wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan removed the bails behind him. The replay footage used to determine the outcome of the stumping attempt showed Kishan had collected the ball just in front of the stumps, which resulted in the television umpire calling it a no-ball straightaway.

Wade was awarded a free-hit next ball, which the Australia skipper duly deposited for a six over long-on. Australia went on to win the match by five-wickets thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s 47-ball hundred.

According to MCC’s Law 27.3.1, “The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end, or the striker attempts a run.”

Further, Law 27.3.2 states that, “In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.”