MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rafiq says he received racist abuse after Yorkshire approves Graves-led loan offer

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he has received racist messages on social media following the club’s approval of a loan offer from a consortium headed by ex-chairman Colin Graves.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 09:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Azeem Rafiq.
File image of Azeem Rafiq. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Azeem Rafiq. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he has received racist messages on social media following the club’s approval of a loan offer from a consortium headed by ex-chairman Colin Graves.

Yorkshire were fined 400,000 pounds ($510,560) and handed a 48-point deduction in the County Championship last year after an investigation into racism allegations by Rafiq, who said in 2021 he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Graves was chairman of the club between 2012-2015, part of the period during which Yorkshire was accused of failing to address, and take adequate action against, racist and discriminatory language.

Rafiq has been a vocal opponent of Graves’s return to the club and told the BBC in an interview published on Thursday he was “struggling to understand how we’ve got here” and that he felt a mix of frustration and anger.

ALSO READ | Aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me, says Axar after win against Afghanistan

“It sends the message loud and clear to South Asians that cricket is not a welcoming and safe place for us,” added Rafiq, who has previously said the culture of racism at Yorkshire drove him to the brink of suicide.

“I’ve woken up this morning to a barrage of abuse - racist, Islamophobic, all sorts of things I’ve had in my DMs - this is what (Graves’ return) empowers. It empowers those idiots out there who feel they can be openly racist.”

Graves has denied knowledge of racist behaviour during his tenure at Yorkshire. He previously suggested that some of the incidents were “banter” but on Thursday issued an apology to anyone who suffered racism at the club.

Yorkshire’s board on Wednesday approved the loan offer, with British media reporting that the consortium had offered an immediate loan of 1 million pounds, which would be followed by further investment of 4 million pounds.

Related Topics

YORKSHIRE /

Azeem Rafiq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafiq says he received racist abuse after Yorkshire approves Graves-led loan offer
    Reuters
  2. NBA fines Toronto’s Rajakovic $25,000 for comments blasting officiating after loss to Lakers
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Tamil Nadu takes on Tripura, Mumbai faces Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe future in spotlight as Ligue 1 returns from winter break
    AFP
  5. Dragusin joins Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rafiq says he received racist abuse after Yorkshire approves Graves-led loan offer
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Tamil Nadu takes on Tripura, Mumbai faces Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me, says Axar after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  4. SL vs ZIM: Hasaranga takes 7-19 as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to win ODI series
    AFP
  5. IND vs AFG: Dube, Axar help India beat Afghanistan by six wickets, take 1-0 series lead
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafiq says he received racist abuse after Yorkshire approves Graves-led loan offer
    Reuters
  2. NBA fines Toronto’s Rajakovic $25,000 for comments blasting officiating after loss to Lakers
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Tamil Nadu takes on Tripura, Mumbai faces Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe future in spotlight as Ligue 1 returns from winter break
    AFP
  5. Dragusin joins Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment