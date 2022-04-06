Babar, Cummins nominated for ICC Player of the Month awards

Babar Azam, Kraigg Brathwaite and Pat Cummins have been shortlisted for the ICC men's Player of the Month award after their outstanding individual performances in March.

In the women's category, Sophie Ecclestone, Rachael Haynes and Laura Wolvaardt are in the running after their success in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup.

The winners will be announced next week.

Babar, the Pakistan captain, played an integral role in his team’s 2-1 ODI series win against Australia, scoring a century and a half-century. In Tests, he amassed 390 runs, including a record-breaking 196 in the second Test to salvage a draw. This is the second time Babar has featured on the shortlist for the ICC Player of the Month award: he had won the award in April 2021.

Leading from the front

West Indies captain and opening batter Brathwaite led from the front during the recently Test series win against England, scoring 341 runs at an average of 85.25. He scored a monumental 160 from 489 balls in the second Test in response to England's big first-innings total. His mammoth innings ensured a drawn second Test and allowed his side to clinch the series by winning the final showdown in Grenada.

Cummins, the Australia captain, stood out for his excellent bowling performances in unforgiving conditions during the Test series against Pakistan. He led his side to victory in Pakistan with a match-winning spell, taking 5 for 56 in the first innings and following it up with 3 for 23 in the second innings of the final Test. This is Cummins’ first nomination to the ICC Player of the Month awards.

Ecclestone, the England left-arm spinner, was nominated for the second time following her outstanding bowling performances which helped steer her side to the World Cup final. She took 20 wickets during the calendar month at an average of 12.85. Haynes, too, was at the forefront of Australia's unbeaten run through to the World Cup Final, scoring 429 runs in the eight matches at an average of 61.28 and a strike-rate of 84.28 in the month.

Wolvaardt, the South African batter, played a critical role in taking South Africa to the semifinals. She was the leading run-scorer in the Women’s World Cup, scoring 433 runs at an average of 54.12.