Bangladesh announces T20I, ODI squads for Sri Lanka series; Shakib left out due to eye problem

Shakib, who has an issue with the retina in his left eye, last played for Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup. He has been replaced by Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain for the national team in all formats.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 20:03 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh in action.
Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was left out of the T20I and One-Day International squads on Tuesday for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka because of an eye problem.

Shakib, who has an issue with the retina in his left eye, last played for Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup. He has been replaced by Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain for the national team in all formats.

“Shakib has been our first choice as captain always but his vision problem made him unavailable for Bangladesh at this moment,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in announcing Shanto’s appointment on Monday.

Also read | Tamim Iqbal excluded from BCB’s central contracts list, Mushfiqur Rahim retained in Test and ODIs

“We had discussion with him but he couldn’t confirm his availability in the upcoming Sri Lanka series. He said his eyesight problem is yet to be solved.”

Veteran Mahmud Ullah and opener Mohammad Naim return to the T20I squad for the first time since 2022 after strong performances in the Bangladesh Premier League, while off spinner Aliss Al Islam is the only new face in the squad.

The three-match T20I series begins on March 4 with the ODI series starting March 13.

Squad
T20I Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Aliss Al Islam.
ODI Squad (for 1st & 2nd ODIs): Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Shakib Al Hasan

