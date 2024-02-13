Bangladesh announces T20I, ODI squads for Sri Lanka series; Shakib left out due to eye problem

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was left out of the T20I and One-Day International squads on Tuesday for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka because of an eye problem.

Shakib, who has an issue with the retina in his left eye, last played for Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup. He has been replaced by Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain for the national team in all formats.

“Shakib has been our first choice as captain always but his vision problem made him unavailable for Bangladesh at this moment,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in announcing Shanto’s appointment on Monday.

“We had discussion with him but he couldn’t confirm his availability in the upcoming Sri Lanka series. He said his eyesight problem is yet to be solved.”

Veteran Mahmud Ullah and opener Mohammad Naim return to the T20I squad for the first time since 2022 after strong performances in the Bangladesh Premier League, while off spinner Aliss Al Islam is the only new face in the squad.

The three-match T20I series begins on March 4 with the ODI series starting March 13.