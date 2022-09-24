BCCI-appointed election officer issues notice for polls

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)-appointed electoral officer A.K. Joti has issued a notice of election schedule for the full members, stating that the deadline for the members to file an application to nominate their representative will be on October 4 at 6 PM.

The elections will be held on October 18 and the results will also be out on the same day.

According to the notice issued on Saturday, the draft electoral roll will be issued on October 5, while the next two days will be kept for submission of objections to names in the draft electoral roll. At 7pm on October 13, the list of valid candidates will be published and the candidates can withdraw their nominations between 10am to 4pm on October 14. The list of contesting candidates will be published on October 15 - three days before the election.

According to the conduct of BCCI General election, a candidate can contest only for one post and no representative shall be a proposer or a seconder to more than one candidate in respect to one post. In case a candidate files two nomination forms for a post would have to withdraw one of the nominations before 11 am on October 13.

In case the candidate does not withdraw one of the nomination forms out of the two nomination forms filed by him or her, the nomination form marked as ‘SN2’ shall be taken up for scrutiny by the election officer.