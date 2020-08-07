England's white-ball tour to India postponed until early 2021

England’s limited overs tour of India have been postponed until early 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in a release on Friday.

The decision was taken due to the COVID-19 situation. The dates were clashing with the Indian Premier League - scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“With the announcement that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, due to take place across Australia in October and November 2020, has been postponed and the present COVID-19 situation in India, the BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021,” the release stated.

BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said: “The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.”

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one.”

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, added: “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.”